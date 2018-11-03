Chris Stapleton and Wife Expecting Baby No. 5 Months After Welcoming Twins

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Nov. 3, 2018 2:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Morgane Stapleton, Chris Stapleton, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chris Stapleton's ensemble is getting a little bit bigger.

The country singer announced at a concert Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York that he and his wife Morgane Stapleton are expecting their fifth child together, multiple outlets report.

"Some of you may know that we have four children," Chris told the crowd at the Garden, according to a video published by The Blast. "Now there's four for us, but we're going to make it five!"

The number of Stapleton kin grew just about seven months ago when Morgane gave birth to twins. "We're so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family," Morgane wrote on Instagram not long after having the twins. "We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses & doctors at Centennial Women's & Children's Hospital in Nashville. At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the nicu & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy."

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

In January, Chris took home his third Grammy Award. He won in the Best Country Album category for his work on From a Room: Volume 1. Chris and his band beat out the likes of Lady Antebellum, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town and Thomas Rhett.

Morgane is a member of Chris' band, so the husband and wife often share photos from the road together. On Oct. 30, 2017, Morgane posted a tribute to Chris in honor of their wedding anniversary. The black-and-white picture showed the two of them looking lovingly at each other. "14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round," she wrote.

That same day, the couple announced they were expecting twins.

Congrats, you two!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Feeling "Happier Than Ever" Before 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith and Leah Remini Reunite to Talk Scientology After Feud

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette Party, Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Sets Sail on Her Bachelorette Party Weekend

Sammi Giancola, Jersey Shore

Sammi Giancola Reunites With Jersey Shore Stars at Deena Cortese's Baby Shower

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Step Out for the First Time Holding Hands

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Teases "Thank U, Next" Album and Song After Pete Davidson Split

Bethenny Frankel, Halloween 2018

Bethenny Frankel Fires Back at Haters Who Slammed Her and Kardashians' Victoria's Secret Costumes

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.