Priyanka Chopra Sets Sail on Her Bachelorette Party Weekend

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 3, 2018 12:46 PM

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette Party, Instagram

Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is on a boat!

The 36-year-old actress and her besties kicked off her bachelorette party weekend on Saturday, as she continues to prepare for her wedding to Nick Jonas. E! News has learned the women traveled to Amsterdam, Holland.

"#BacheloretteVibes," Priyanka wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself smiling and sitting in a tour boat or yacht while wearing an off-the-shoulder white sweater, gold watch and diamond engagement ring.

"Be good [heart emoji]," commented Nick's mother, Denise Jonas.

Photos

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra: Romance Rewind

Priyanka later posted on her Instagram Stories a photo of a couple of buckets of Champagne adorned with pink and gold balloons, sitting beside a bouquet of pink roses.

Producer Shrishti Behl Arya posted a few videos from the bash.

Guests dined on a variety of canapés and other goodies.

Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement in August.

They celebrated with family and friends in India at a traditional Indian Roka ceremony and engagement party.

Last week, Priyanka's girlfriends threw her a bridal shower at Tiffany's Blue Box Café in New York City. The bride-to-be wore a strapless white Marchesa Spring 2018 gown.

