Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Step Out for the First Time Holding Hands

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 3, 2018 10:46 AM

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee

Miguel Aguilar/JS/PacificCoastNews

New couple Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee showed some PDA when they were photographed together by the paparazzi for the first time.

The 37-year-old actress and her beau were spotted walking and holding hands during a trip to the Palm Springs area on Thursday, two days after his 43rd birthday.

E! News had learned earlier that week that Dewan, who filed for divorce from Channing Tatum in October, has been dating the former Shameless actor and Tony Award-winning star of the Broadway musical Once, for the past few months.

"She has completely moved on from her marriage and is happy to have met someone new," a source told E! News recently. "Steve treats her very well and is doing everything right. She's hopeful about the future, but not getting too far ahead of herself."

 

Last weekend, Jenna and Steve were spotted getting cozy at a Halloween party. They were pictured together publicly for the first time in an Instagram photo one of her friends posted on Tuesday. Steve is seen standing with his arm around Jenna's waist as they posed with friends at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride attraction.

Jenna and Channing Tatum, 38, had announced in April that they had split after nearly nine years of marriage. The couple has continued to co-parent their daughter Everly, 5, and recently reunited to take her trick-or-treating for Halloween.

Channing has also moved on since his breakup from Jenna. E! News learned in October that the two that he is dating British singer Jessie J, who he has known for "a while." The day after Halloween, he took Everly to the pop star's concert in Los Angeles.

