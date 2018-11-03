Ariana Grande Teases "Thank U, Next" Album and Song After Pete Davidson Split

Ariana Grande sang about falling for now-ex Pete Davidson. Now it looks like she's singing about moving on from their failed relationship.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old pop star tweeted a graphic that teased her new album and one of its 12 tracks, titled "Thank U, Next." She said that was also the name of the whole record. She described the title song as "kinda the exact opposite" of her 2016 song "Knew Better" and said it is about "a new chapter, gratitude, growth, embracing our path bumps n all."

"No drags.... no shade..... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth," she tweeted. "Cause her name is Ari .... n i'm so good w thaaaat...n how she handles pain .... that s--ts amazin...anyway ...... thank u, next."

"Issa song and an album .... you'll get the song first," Ariana wrote.

She also said, "this what happens when u write an album w your best friends lol @VictoriaMonet they dig up all your old sayings and it ends up becoming the album title lmao."

Ariana had a day earlier tweeted lyrics to what fans speculated was a new song, which including the line "thank u, next." She also tweeted the phrase on Thursday while responding on Twitter to an SNL promo that shows Pete referencing their broken engagement. In the video, he jokingly proposes to musical guest Maggie Rogers and when she turns him down, he says he is "0 for 3."

"For somebody who claims to hate relevancy [you] sure love clinging to it huh," Ariana tweeted, adding, "Thank u, next."