Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal Days Before Giving Birth on KUWTK

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 7:00 PM
Baby True Thompson is on her way, but she may be coming sooner that expected.
On this week's all new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashiannearly goes into labor amidst the devastating news that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson has been caught cheating.
"There's video of Tristan making out with a girl last night," big sister Kim Kardashian tells the KUWTK crew. "I know, Khloe's gonna die."
After receiving a barrage of news alerts, the sisters frantically rallied around Khloe as she entered the last days of her pregnancy.
"No one had the courage to tell Khloe 'cause we knew she was days away from giving birth, we didn't want to stress her out, but we knew it was the right thing to do," new mom Kylie Jenner admitted. "So, I'm the one that told Khloe. I didn't want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear from one of us versus on the internet."
Needing her family more than ever, Khloe tried to leave Cleveland and head back to Los Angeles.
"Did you say you're trying to come back here to LA?" Kim asked an emotional Khloe, moments after the news broke. "I would love to, I need to figure that out," Khloe responded. "Well do you want me to get you a plane and figure it out?" Kim offered. "I need to ask if I can travel. I'm gonna call Dr. A and see if I can get outta here," Khloe said.
Whether in Cleveland or L.A., Kim urged her sister to remain calm and focus on herself and the baby during this major moment.
Kim had a bit of a dilemma of her own. The mom of three wanted to make it to her 20-year high school reunion, but with Khloe days away from giving birth, she worried she'd have to miss it.
"If I want to go to the reunion on Friday night, can you just fly out a little bit later and I'll fly with you? 'Cause my reunion is at like 6:30," Kim asked momager Kris Jenner.
But the anxious grandmother doesn't want to miss the birth of Khloe's first child.
"I've already told doctor A that we're gonna get on a plane Friday morning," Kris tells her daughter. "And I just want to get there. 'Cause this is giving me anxiety just not being there. I just want to settle in and make sure she has everything she needs. You know, there's a lot to do."
Despite wanting to jet off to Cleveland as soon as possible, Kris encouraged Kim to attend her reunion and fly out to be by Khloe's side afterwards.
"It's like I really want to go to my 20 year reunion. It's like my 20 year reunion's really important to me also," Kim confessed to the camera. "They both are. I want to go to both and I feel like I can go to both."
It wasn't long after that Khloe did in fact go into labor, leaving both Kris and Kim scrambling to make it to Cleveland.
"So listen, Khloe's in labor," Kris revealed to KoKo's doctor. "So here's the thing, can you get to the airport by five?"
After wrapping up her call with the OBGYN, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch informed Kim and eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian that she's "gotta go."
"I just moved the plane up and I think she's in labor," Kris further shared. "I knew we should've gone last night, I knew it."
Although Kris instructs her other Kardashian daughters to "come in a couple of days," the KKW Beauty boss places a call to Khloe to check in on her younger sister. During her chat with the pregnant KUWTK star, Kim resolved that she should also head to Cleveland.
"You know, when there's something crazy that goes on in our family, we just always drop everything that we're doing and go be supportive to them," Kim concluded. "I obviously wanted to go to my reunion and I wanted to make both work, but since my reunion is in two days it's like game over, it doesn't matter. I'm gonna go to Cleveland and be there for her."
See Khloe go into labor and so much more in the recap video above!
