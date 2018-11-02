Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's Son Hospitalized in ICU

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's son has been hospitalized.

On Friday, the former Bachelor revealed what his family has been going through in the past few days. Alongside a photo of their son Isaiah, Sean wrote: "Long story short—we took our little dude to the pediatrician yesterday for a bad cough he developed and ended up in the pediatric ICU. We're still here and probably will be for a couple more days."

In the post, the father-of-two shared that Isaiah was diagnosed with bronchiolitis, which is when there is inflammation of the bronchioles in the lungs. Unfortunately, this means Isaiah's "little body is having a tough time getting enough oxygen," Sean said.

Sean added that the five-month-old is "not having the best time" in the hospital, but thankfully, "the doctors and nurses have been great."

Moreover, they are "just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did."