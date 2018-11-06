See Kendall Jenner's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Evolution

She's baaack. After a year away, Kendall Jenner is poised to take the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show by storm.

All eyes will be on the E! reality TV star and supermodel extraordinaire when the annual extravaganza takes place this Thursday, Nov. 8. Now a certified veteran amongst fellow VS angels, it's Kendall's third year back on the catwalk and she's more ready than ever to rock an epic pair of wings.

Over Halloween, the 22-year-old fit in a bit of pre-show practice when she (alongside sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner) were lent lingerie from the world-famous brand for a sexy photoshoot.

So in honor of the Kendall's latest major gig, what better reason is there to flash all the way back to her inaugural Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2015? From lace to leather and all those feathers, we can't wait to watch Jenner shine yet again!