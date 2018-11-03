15 Ways to Be Low-Key Festive in Plaid This Fall

It's no secret that this time of year is all about being extra.

Something about the approaching holiday season just makes you want to do more. Decorate your house, sing songs, dress in tacky outfits—there really is not limit to how festive one can be. But let us ask you this: What if you're just not the festive type? We're not calling you negative or anything like that, but rather relatable. So how can you get in on the fun of fall without being extreme?

By turning your attention to fashion and opting for a low key fall pattern: plaid.