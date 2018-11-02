Married to Medicine's Midseason Trailer Is Here and We're Gonna Need a Minute

Excuse us for a moment. We need a few minutes to digest what just happened.

Just when you thought Married to Medicine's latest season couldn't get any juicier, Bravo is teasing what's to come in a brand-new trailer.

In the clip obtained exclusively by E! News, the cast trip to Antigua is only the beginning of a wild ride fans like to call season six.

For starters, Dr. Heavenly Kimes is trying to make peace with Mariah Huq even after she accused her husband of infidelity. "It's time that I humble myself and come and talk to you," the Atlanta dentist shared with her co-star.

As for Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Toya Bush-Harris, their estranged friendship isn't looking so hot after a tough season.