18 Things to Know About the Newest Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models

Winnie Harlow, Josie Canseco, Duckie Thot and a slew of other models from all over the world will make their Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway debut at the 2018 event this week.

The newbies were all smiles when they left the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show casting callbacks in September, and with good reason!

"I had a break down before i walked into the most nerve wrecking casting of my life," Winnie wrote on Instagram at the time. "I asked my driver to go around the block twice before i could walk into the @VictoriasSecret offices so i could re coup, and remember (while my trainer @bodybymato reminded me on the phone through sobs - thank you lol) how hard I've been working!"

"When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!!" she said. "I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can't believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA'S SECRET!"

Check out details about the Victoria's Secret newbies.