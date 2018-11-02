Here's What Happens to Kaitlyn Bristowe's Engagement Ring After Shawn Booth Split

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 1:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth are officially over.

The couple, who met and fell in love on season 11 of The Bachelorette, confirmed their split on Friday, ending their engagement after three years together. "This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we're very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways," Bristowe and Booth said in a statement to People. "Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time."

Shortly before their breakup was confirmed, E! News exclusively revealed that the couple was headed for a split.

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth, The Bachelorette

ABC/Rick Rowell

"They technically live together, but they barely see or spend time together anymore," one source told E! News. "It's been a rough couple of months for them and they've been trying to figure out their balance, but it just isn't working."

Booth proposed to Bristowe on the season finale of the hit ABC reality series with a massive 3.5-carat Neil Lane engagement ring, so what happens to that ring now? Typically, if a Bachelor Nation couple calls off their engagement less than two years after getting engaged, they have to return the ring. In this case, since Bristowe and Booth were engaged for more than two years, she doesn't have to give the ring back, a source confirms to E! News.

Read

All the Signs Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth Were Headed for a Split

Bristowe's ring features a central round, brilliant cut diamond set into a platinum band, as well as 160 petite diamonds surrounding the main one.

"Shawn was very self-assured and there was no doubt in his mind about what he was about to do," Neil Lane told People following the proposal. "He was not nervous at all and was like, 'That's the ring, that's the girl and we are moving on together.' He was certain he was the guy."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelorette , Couples , Breakups , Engagements , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Join Forces for Voting PSA

Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen, NYFW

Larsa Pippen Re-Files for Divorce From Scottie Pippen

Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine's Midseason Trailer Is Here and We're Gonna Need a Minute

Olivia Culpo, Variety's Power Of Women 2018

Olivia Culpo Flashes $12,000 Rolex She Planned to Give Danny Amendola for His Birthday

Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, SNL

Why We Shouldn’t Be Surprised Pete Davidson Joked About His Split From Ariana Grande

Why Ariana Grande Feels "Really Hurt" By Pete's Breakup Joke

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

All the Signs Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth Were Headed for a Split

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.