The Truth About Why Prince William and Prince Harry Are Unraveling Their Close Bond

Unlike most kids, Prince Harry never speculated about what he was going to be when he grew up.

From a young age it was painfully apparent what his final job would be. And while he, like most male members of The Firm, was afforded a fruitful decade-long stint in the British army even briefly making his way to the front lines in Afghanistan, eventually he settled into his forever role as a professional royal. Determined to make the gig more than just shaking hands and holding a title, he carefully researches the charities he involves himself in, each cause falling into one of three camps.

The first are those that honor the legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana, say, his charity Sentebale that he formed with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso, which translates to "forget me not" and works to help children in the African nation most vulnerable to HIV and his patronage with anti-landmines charity the HALO Trust. "I intuitively know what my mother would like me to do and want to progress with work she couldn't complete," he shared in a sit-down with Newsweek's Angela Levin last year.