Why Ariana Grande Is "Really Hurt" by Pete Davidson's SNL Split Joke

Ariana Grande was "not amused" by Pete Davidson's Saturday Night Live joke, seemingly aimed at their breakup.

The 25-year-old "No Tears Left to Cry" singer put the 24-year-old SNL comedian on blast on Thursday, shortly after a promo for this weekend's sketch comedy show was released. In the teaser, Davidson appeared alongside celeb host Jonah Hill and musical guest Maggie Rogers, who will hit the SNL stage on Saturday.

"Hey Maggie, I'm Pete," Davidson said in the promo. "You wanna get married?" After she declined his offer, he responded, "0 for three."

After seeing the video, Grande took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Davidson's joke. "For somebody who claims to hate relevancy [you] sure love clinging to it huh," Grande tweeted, before adding, "Thank [you], next."