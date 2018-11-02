HBO Is Not Impressed With Donald Trump's Game of Thrones Tweet

Donald Trump's latest Twitter post isn't getting a favorite from the Game of Thrones crew.

On Friday morning, the President of the United States took to social media and made a reference to the HBO series.

"Sanctions are coming," the text stated with a date of November 5. The golden font was debuted in posters for the show's second season and "Winter Is Coming" is the season's debut tagline.

As it turns out, some at the HBO series don't appear to want their show associated with the president.

"We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," HBO said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.