Grey's Anatomy's Jake Borelli Talks Feeling Seen After Coming Out on Screen and Publicly for the First Time

Glasses had a very big night on Grey's Anatomy last night.

Finally, weeks of flirtation and some confusion with new hot doc Dr. Nico Kim, the intern known as Glasses shared his first ever kiss with a guy (and we can probably all agree that that kiss was hot), and right after the episode aired, actor Jake Borelli publicly came out himself on Instagram.

"As a gay guy myself, tonight's episode was so special to me," he wrote. "This is exactly the kind of story I craved as a young gay kid growing up in Ohio, and it blows my mind that I'm able to bring life to Dr. Levi Schmitt as he begins to grapple with his own sexuality this season on Grey's Anatomy."

Borelli joined Morgan Stewart and Carissa Culiner on Daily Pop on Friday to talk about these revelations, and to confirm that that kiss with Dr. Kim was, in fact, very hot.

"Oh, we did a lot of takes," Borelli joked, before getting a little more serious about what it meant for him to take on this storyline.