Gigi Hadid and More VS Models' Off-Duty Looks Are Casual Style Goals

If you think Victoria's Secret models look good on the runway, wait until you see them off of it.

While the runway show has become an annual tradition around the holidays, the brand's ambassadors give us style inspiration all year long. In fact, street style from the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Martha Hunt may be even better inspiration than the larger-than-life wings and body-revealing undergarments worn during the televised event. Complete by denim, cargo pants, jumpsuits (See: Gigi's pale pink jumpsuit), sweatsuits and more, these look are super relatable and attainable.

In true VS fashion, these off-duty looks also demonstrate how to incorporate sexy vibes into your casual looks. Plans to Netflix and chill? You may want to take a look through these ab-baring and curve-hugging looks that are also comfortable.