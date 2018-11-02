Alec Baldwin Arrested for Alleged Assault

Alec Baldwin was arrested in New York on Friday for alleged assault.

The New York Police Department confirmed to E! News the actor was being held in custody for allegedly punching a man over a parking spot. He is at the 6th precinct. According to the authorities, the alleged altercation happened at 1:30 p.m. EST at W 10th Street between University and Broadway. The charges are still pending.

According to WNBC, the victim was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital after complaining of pain.

Baldwin's fame has soared even more over recent years after he started impersonating president Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. The star even received an Emmy for his performance. According to NBC News, Trump told a group of White House reporters, "I wish him luck" after news of Baldwin's arrest broke.

E! News has reached out to Baldwin's rep for comments.