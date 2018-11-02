The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth Break Up

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth—one of Bachelor Nation's last remaining engaged couples—have gone their separate ways.

The Bachelorette stars recently split after more than three years together.

"After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we're very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways," the pair said in a statement to People. "Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time."

Bristowe accepted a proposal from Booth on the Season 11 finale of The Bachelorette after first appearing on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015. Following their whirlwind engagement, the couple then relocated to Nashville, Tenn, where their professional passions took Kaitlyn and Shawn in completely different directions—and ultimately further and further away from a trip down the aisle.

As E! News exclusively reported just hours before the breakup was announced, Kaitlyn and Shawn were having "major issues" in their relationship.