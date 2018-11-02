Cardi B Drops "Mi Mami" Music Video With El Alfa

El Alfa and Cardi B just released their new "Mi Mami" collaboration.

On top of dropping the new hit track on Friday, the artists also gave their fans an extra special treat by dropping the song's music video too! And fans are crazy for the new song on social media. "Okay but @iamcardib this song mi mami is straight fuego," one Twitter user wrote on Friday. While another fan tweeted, "I'm loving Cardi's flow on Mi Mami."

It's been a busy time for Cardi, who dropped her latest song "Money" early last week, days ahead of schedule, after it was leaked online. And just weeks before, Cardi's "Taki Taki" collab with DJ Snake, Selena Gomez and Ozuna was released.