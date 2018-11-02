Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Welcome First Child Together

Diane Kruger is a mother!

The 42-year-old Inglourious Basterds actress has given birth to her and boyfriend Norman Reedus' first child together, People reports. No other information about the couple's baby has been announced just yet.

This is Kruger's first child overall and second for the 49-year-old Walking Dead star, who has an 18-year-old son, Mingus, with ex-girlfriend and model Helena Christensen.

Kruger and Reedus had never spoken about her pregnancy, although she has been photographed sporting a baby bump while out in public several times over the past few months. She never showcased it on social media.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Kruger and Reedus first sparked romance rumors after starring together in the 2015 film Sky. They sparked fresh rumors last year with some PDA and other joint appearances in public and made their red carpet debut as a couple this past January, at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. They attended the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards days later. They have not made any more public appearances at celebrity events since then and remain largely private about their relationship.

In early August, Kruger and Reedus bought a $11.75 million 19th-century townhouse in New York City. Kruger took to Instagram on Thursday to post a selfie, captioning the post, "I'm just really at my best in the morning."

Congratulations to the couple on the exciting baby news!

