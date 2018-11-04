How Andrew Lincoln Left The Walking Dead—What Happened to Rick Grimes

And just like that, Andrew Lincoln is off The Walking Dead. In "What Comes After," the fifth episode of The Walking Dead season nine, Lincoln made is final (for now) appearance as Rick Grimes, the show's central character since the start back in 2009. So, what happened to Rick? Read on to find out. And if it wasn't clear, spoilers follow.

Lincoln's penultimate episode ended with Rick Grimes getting impaled on a slab of concrete, caught between two herds of zombies. But Rick Grimes is a survivor. His final episode opened with him talking to himself in the hospital, right where viewers saw him in the series premiere. That was the pep talk he needed to get off the slab, back on his horse and away from the herds.