See All the Photos From Jersey Shore Star Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino's Wedding Day

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 8:57 AM
The big jerzday has come and gone, but the pictures will live on forever.
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino wed longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce on Thursday, while surrounded by their closest family and friends. The ceremony took place at the The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey and was a stunning affair, as evident in the glamorous attire Snooki, Deena Cortese and others wore.
On the day of their nuptials, Mike paid tribute to his soon-to-be wife in an Instagram post. He wrote, "Today I marry my best friend , My College Sweetheart, My everything. Together as a team we can accomplish anything. I am so grateful that you are by my side. I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino. Love you with all my heart. Here's to our big day."
The duo made their walk down the aisle just months before The Situation is due to surrender himself to prison for tax evasion.
To see all the photos from their big day, check out the gallery below!
Anthony Serrantonio
Presenting the bride and groom!
Anthony Serrantonio
"On the Jerzday of all Jerzdays, we have ourselves a #Hitchuation!" read a message posted on the Jersey Shore Instagram page, alongside this photo. "Congratulations to @mikethesituation and @lauren_pesce!"
The Jersey Shore star and her fiancé head to the wedding.
Mike's Jersey Shore co-star and her husband are wedding ready!
Snooki shared this sweet photo of daughter Giovanna sleeping with her wedding earrings on after Mike's wedding.
"Letting my baby sleep in after uncle sitchs wedding last night!" Snooki captioned the social media snap.
Congratulations to the newlyweds!
