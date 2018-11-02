Mike Myers Teases Austin Powers 4: "It's Looking Good"

"I have three kids under the age of seven now, you know, [director] Jay [Roach] is just back to back making movies," Myers continued. "But we've met and, I don't know, it's looking good, we'll see."

He also added, "I'd love to do it, it's so much fun doing it."

It was just months ago that Myers mourned the death of his co-star Verne Troyer. "Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him," Myers said in a statement in April. "It is a sad day, but I hope he's in a better place. He will be greatly missed."

Just weeks earlier, Myers had revived his role of Dr. Evil on The Tonight Show, giving his fans even more hope that another film is on its way.