How The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Became the Star of TV's Biggest Show—and Why He's Giving It All Up

It's the end of the road for Rick Grimes.

And when the iconic main character of AMC's hit series The Walking Dead goes gently into the good night—or however it happens—in his final episode on Sunday, Nov. 4, the actor who has brought him to life for the past eight years will take his final bow as one of the biggest stars in television. A truly far cry from when he first put on that sheriff's hat and faced down the zombie apocalypse back in 2010.

My, how far Andrew Lincoln has come.

When the London-based actor's casting was announced in April of 2010, most people who knew of him—and that's a big if—knew him as the Love Actually guy. You know, the one who holds the signs to tell Keira Knightly, his best friend's new wife, that he's in love with her. He'd been a name in the UK for years, dating back to his work in the BBC drama This Life, which premiered in 1995, but he was a non-entity in America.

"Andrew Lincoln, wow — what an amazing find this guy is," Robert Kirkman, creator of the show's comic book source material, gushed in AMC's press release announcing the casting. "Writing Rick Grimes month after month in the comic series, I had no idea he was an actual living breathing human being and yet here he is. I couldn't be more thrilled with how this show is coming together."