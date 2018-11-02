Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Wedding Photos Are So Romantic

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 8:20 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding was picture perfect. Of course.
As E! News previously reported, the 46-year-old actress married 47-year-old television writer Brad Falchuk in Amagansett, N.Y., Sept. 29, in front of 70 family members and friends. Today, the bride shared nearly 50 images from her intimate ceremony via her lifestyle website, Goop.
"The revelry started the night before with a rehearsal dinner, where wedding guests dined alfresco under a canopy of bistro lights," according to a brief article published Nov. 2. "And for the big day: perfect weather, a superlative dinner, a dance party for the ages and a dress that defies adjectives. Hours later, when the last guest went home and the last champagne flute was cleared away, the day ended as it began—with beauty, love, and very happy people."
(ICYMI, the wedding rehearsal was held at Jerry Seinfeld's home.)
Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, Paltrow walked down the aisle wearing a custom Valentino dress by Pierpaolo Piccioli. Photographers Lynsey Addario and John Dolan managed to capture every magical moment, from Paltrow getting ready with her maid of honor, Cameron Diaz, to the arrivals of pals Kate Capshaw, Robert Downey Jr., Ryan Murphy and Steven Spielberg.
The Attacca Quartet performed during the private ceremony, while the power couple hired a jazz band (Django Foxtrot) and two DJs (Girl Talk and Arman Naféei) to set the mood. Downey, whose friendship with Paltrow has only flourished since they co-starred in 2008's Iron Man, even made a funny toast at the dinner (in which the beautiful bride wrapped herself in a shawl).
John Dolan
The wedding dinner was prepared by James Beard Award-winning chef Mario Carbone and catered by Olivier Cheng. Guests dined on Crab Louis' Dungeness crab and avocado for the first course; scampi tortellini San Marzano and Calabrian chili for the second; and honey mustard duckling or prime rib (carved to order) for the entrée. (Vegetarian options were available upon request.) Sides included roasted duck fat potatoes, whipped potatoes and vegetable succotash. Coffee and teas were offered to complement the Nine Cakes' dessert.
Paltrow changed into a Stella McCartney jumpsuit when she hit the dance floor, where guests like Rob Lowe and Benji Madden were tearing it up. Overall, it was a "bright fall day" with "a crispness in the air," Goop noted. "In other words, the gods complied on GP's wedding day."
This was the second wedding for both Falchuk and Paltrow; the Oscar winner "consciously uncoupled" with Chris Martin in 2014, and their amicable divorce was finalized in 2016.
After her European "mini-moon," Paltrow discussed getting remarried. "I think that marriage is a really beautiful, noble and worthwhile institution, pursuit and endeavor. Because I don't think you get married and that's it; I think it's the beginning. You create this third entity, this third being that you have to nourish and look after. For a while, I thought, 'I don't know if I'd ever do it again. I have my kids. What's the point?'" she told Marie Claire U.K. "And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, 'No, this person is worth making this commitment to.'"
Regarding life as a newlywed, Paltrow told Glamour U.K., "It's fantastic. I feel so lucky, and I am so grateful. It's different to be in your mid-40s; do it again and bring all your experience, your pain, your happiness, suffering—everything. It's actually very heartening. I feel very optimistic!"
Fans can see all of the "Faltrow's" 47 wedding portraits by visiting Goop.
