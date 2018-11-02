Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Wedding Photos Are So Romantic

Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding was picture perfect. Of course.

As E! News previously reported, the 46-year-old actress married 47-year-old television writer Brad Falchuk in Amagansett, N.Y., Sept. 29, in front of 70 family members and friends. Today, the bride shared nearly 50 images from her intimate ceremony via her lifestyle website, Goop.

"The revelry started the night before with a rehearsal dinner, where wedding guests dined alfresco under a canopy of bistro lights," according to a brief article published Nov. 2. "And for the big day: perfect weather, a superlative dinner, a dance party for the ages and a dress that defies adjectives. Hours later, when the last guest went home and the last champagne flute was cleared away, the day ended as it began—with beauty, love, and very happy people."

(ICYMI, the wedding rehearsal was held at Jerry Seinfeld's home.)

Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, Paltrow walked down the aisle wearing a custom Valentino dress by Pierpaolo Piccioli. Photographers Lynsey Addario and John Dolan managed to capture every magical moment, from Paltrow getting ready with her maid of honor, Cameron Diaz, to the arrivals of pals Kate Capshaw, Robert Downey Jr., Ryan Murphy and Steven Spielberg.

The Attacca Quartet performed during the private ceremony, while the power couple hired a jazz band (Django Foxtrot) and two DJs (Girl Talk and Arman Naféei) to set the mood. Downey, whose friendship with Paltrow has only flourished since they co-starred in 2008's Iron Man, even made a funny toast at the dinner (in which the beautiful bride wrapped herself in a shawl).