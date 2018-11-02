This 90 Day Fiancé Meeting With Larissa and Colt's Mom Goes From Bad to Worse

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 7:45 AM
After some visa delays, 90 Day Fiancé's Larissa finally reunited with her American beau Colt and…she's not exactly thrilled? In the exclusive preview above, the 31-year-old Brazilian makes her away around the Las Vegas home Colt, 33, shares with his mother. To say she's not impressed would be an understatement.
"I don't like the house because it's small," Larissa says, critiquing the lack of furniture and the kitschy decorations, which include a slot machine.
"I like the house, but I think we should move to a new house with pool," she tells Colt. She wants a bigger house, she wants her perception of the American dream. Mind you this is her first day in Las Vegas.
TLC
"In three hours, I hate Las Vegas and I would like to move to other planet, but I can't, so I would like to move to other house," she says.
Colt is at a loss for words and actions. Then, things only get worse when Larissa isn't feeling the beef stew dinner and singles out the in-home slot machine again, which was a present from Colt's late father to his mother, Debbie. The tense first meeting ends in tears.
"I wanted it to go really good," Debbie cries. "And it's not. I thought it would be easier."
Colt and Larissa met via social media. Prior to the proposal and move to the United States, Larissa met Colt in Mexico where he proposed after just five days. Is Larissa here just for a ticket to the United States?
90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
Adorable Alert! Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Meet "Outlander Babies" Inspired By Their Steamy Love Scenes
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?