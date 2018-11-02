What Really Surprised Robin Wright During House of Cards' Final Season

"It's bittersweet," Michael Kelly said about the end of House of Cards. The final season of Netflix's political drama is finally here after many, many headlines, and at a one point an uncertain future.

Netflix suspended production on the drama after it cut ties with Kevin Spacey following sexual misconduct allegations. Series star and executive producer Robin Wright lobbied to keep the show going in an effort to protect the 600 jobs associated with the production.

"It was a lot to process and be thoughtful about, be very mindful of this incredibly crew and production that's been with us for six years, dedicated to the show," Wright told E! News' Carissa Culiner about the decision to continue the show. "And to close out the show the way we'd always intended to for the fans."