Exclusive: Selena Gomez Stars in Coach's Super-Adorable Holiday Campaign

Selena Gomezis starting the holidays with a campaign that will make you excited to shop.

In honor of the festive season, Coach released its holiday campaign "Lights, Camera, Holiday," featuring the "Back to You" singer, the global face of womenswear, and a few special animated guests. In the short film, created and directed by Henry and Rel of Supermarché, the pop star has to prove that she can be in the holiday window display to judges—it's quite adorable.

When asked if she has what it takes, standing beside an animated owl, fox and frog, she says, "I can stand still so good," and provides a number of reasons why she would be a good pick for the window.

With a backdrop of New York City, the animated campaign captures the magic of the city, when it's time to shop for the holidays, and the best winter fashion. Selena wears the brand's leather pants with a sheer turtleneck and a long, suede brown coat to the audition, where new Coach bags are placed near each window display hopeful.