Exclusive: Selena Gomez Stars in Coach's Super-Adorable Holiday Campaign

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 5:00 AM
Selena Gomezis starting the holidays with a campaign that will make you excited to shop.
In honor of the festive season, Coach released its holiday campaign "Lights, Camera, Holiday," featuring the "Back to You" singer, the global face of womenswear, and a few special animated guests. In the short film, created and directed by Henry and Rel of Supermarché, the pop star has to prove that she can be in the holiday window display to judges—it's quite adorable.
When asked if she has what it takes, standing beside an animated owl, fox and frog, she says, "I can stand still so good," and provides a number of reasons why she would be a good pick for the window.
With a backdrop of New York City, the animated campaign captures the magic of the city, when it's time to shop for the holidays, and the best winter fashion. Selena wears the brand's leather pants with a sheer turtleneck and a long, suede brown coat to the audition, where new Coach bags are placed near each window display hopeful.
"Lights, Camera, Holiday" is part of a series to promote the brand's new accessories and ready-to-wear, just in time for the holidays. The new collection features a selection of bags—including the metallic Parker bag that Selena wears in the printed advertisement—accessories and clothing. Like the nostalgia captured in the campaign video, the line takes inspiration from the past with '70s-inspired designs, including flare denim pants, a button-down denim mini skirt and outerwear with fringe details.
Coach
Check out the new Coach collection and the pop star in the video above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?