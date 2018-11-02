Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dancing to Tori Kelly Singing "Colors of the Wind" Might Just Make You Cry a Little

Believe it or not, Mickey Mouse is about to be 90 years old.

The face of Disney is celebrating a major milestone this weekend as he turns the big 9-0, and ABC is honoring him with a special called Mickey's 90th Spectacular. The two-hour event, which airs this Sunday, will feature appearances and performances by Kristen Bell, Skyler Astin, Kelsea Ballerini, Sarah Hyland, John Stamos, Sofia Carson, Josh Groban, Meghan Trainor, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sage Steele, and more, including Tori Kelly.

In the above clip, exclusive to E! News, Kelly takes on covering "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas, and it's a gorgeous cover, made all the better by Mickey and Minnie (also about to turn 90) taking the stage for a dance. You can almost imagine them as a gigantic real-life elderly couple, even if they're rather spry for 90.