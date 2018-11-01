Grey's Anatomy Celebrates Day of the Dead With Everyone Meredith Has Ever Lost

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Any time Grey's plays "Chasing Cars," you know you're in for a big ol' sob.

Tonight, "Chasing Cars" played in Spanish, to go along with the show's celebration of the Day of the Dead. At first, it just seemed like a typical end-of-episode montage, celebrating the lives saved and mourning the ones lost. But this time, that mourning got extreme, with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) walking through the hospital and passing by all the loved ones who have died. George (T.R. Knight) was there! Lexie (Chyler Leigh) was there! Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and Mark (Eric Dane) were just chilling there together by an exam table, and Ellis (Kate Burton) was waiting in a hallway, and would you believe we officially lost it when Doc the dog walked past?

That was slightly rude, Grey's Anatomy. Just not something we were emotionally prepared for in that moment.