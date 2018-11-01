These Couples Prove Halloween Is More Fun With Your Plus-One

by Jennifer Kelleher | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 5:02 PM
Halloween is always better with a plus one!
After a month of candy shopping, costume making and pumpkin carving, the spooky season has officially come to an end for 2018.
And even though the actual holiday fell on a Wednesday, there was an entire weekend of parties and places to get spooky with your S/O.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen made it a royal affair, while Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake transformed into real-life Lego Batman Movie characters.
These couples (and families) in our gallery below took their costumes to the next level and proved why Halloween is so much more fun when you have someone to dress up with. Can anyone else say #COUPLEGOALS?
Lauren Jauregui/Instagram
Suicide Squad in the house! The hot Hollywood couple doesn't disappoint in a Los Angeles party over Halloween weekend.
Beyonce/Instagram
The "Crazy in Love" singer pays tribute to Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner in a custom look created by Death By Dolls.
The actress got spooky with her family this year as she dressed up as a dead bride.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Can he feel his face under all that makeup? The couple attended Heidi Klum's Halloween party as characters from Beetlejuice.
In shallow, shallow... This duo did their best Jack & Ally impression for Halloween.
When Hollywood royalty dresses up as actual royalty. Well done you too!
Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Gomez Addams.
PT Barnum would be proud! The Hart family went all out for Halloween as the cast of The Greatest Showman.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The model and musician went green for Halloween as Princess Fiona and Shrek.
Justin Timberlake/Instagram
The singer and actress stepped up their costume game with Lego Batman Movie costumes.
The dynamic duo puts their own spin on Disney's The Haunted Mansion.
Is it too early to get excited about next year? Trick or treat!
