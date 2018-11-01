Ryan Reynolds Can't Get Enough of Tyler Perry's Madea-Deadpool Mashup

Tyler Perry's Ma-dea-d-pool?

In a video posted on social media on Halloween, the star reprises his recurrent role of Mabel Earlene "Madea" Simmons with a twist; his character is wearing a Deadpool costume.

"MA-DEA-D Pool!! Hiding from Tyler Perry. #NOBODYSFOOL EVERYWHERE THIS FRIDAY. @nobodysfool @TiffanyHaddish @VancityReynolds," Perry tweeted, promoting his new movie and tagging its star Tiffany Haddish and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds was clearly impressed by the tribute.

"Um... @tylerperry, if you could film six more minutes of this, we'd have Deadpool 3," he wrote. "Or @nobodysfool part 2."