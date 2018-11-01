Chris Pratt and Anna Faris (Plus Their Dates) Reunite for Halloween

Like they always say: Holidays can bring families together.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris proved once again that they are on friendly terms as they came together to celebrate Halloween with their son Jack.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the proud mom and dad were able to trick or treat together with their boy who was dressed as a super cool ninja.

Anna chose to channel Disney's Snow White while Chris went as a strong, mighty Viking. "Dude, can you believe this costume was only $19 bucks?" the actor shared with his followers on Instagram Stories. "It's freaking crazy. Come on! Let's go baby."

But in twist to this Halloween night out, both parents brought along their new romantic partners. And guess what: It was drama-free!