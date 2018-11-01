Can Someone Please Check on Jennifer Love Hewitt Now That Halloween Is Over?

New life mission: Find someone who loves us the way Jennifer Love Hewitt loves fall and Halloween.

Aside from teaching us the genius refrigerator-light-actually-makes-for-the-best-selfie-lighting trick, the biggest takeaway we've gleaned from giving the 9-1-1 star's Instagram is that no one—we repeat: no one—loves and celebrates the season more than her. She is basic and proud. She is pumpkin spice and everything nice. She is a real-life Hallmark Channel Fall Harvest heroine come to life. (Side-bar: GET ON THAT CASTING, HALLMARK!) And that is not shade, it's a compliment of the highest order and a deep appreciation for her commitment to fall and Halloween.

Her first child's name? Autumn, born in November 2013 ("She happened to come early and was born in autumn!" JHL explained on The Talk). Husband Brian Hallisay's birthday? Halloween. Her go-to perfume? Vanilla extract. The kind you bake with specifically. The number of Fall and Halloween-themed Instagram posts on her account this year (so far)? 35.