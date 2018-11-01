Can Someone Please Check on Jennifer Love Hewitt Now That Halloween Is Over?

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 12:38 PM
New life mission: Find someone who loves us the way Jennifer Love Hewitt loves fall and Halloween.
Aside from teaching us the genius refrigerator-light-actually-makes-for-the-best-selfie-lighting trick, the biggest takeaway we've gleaned from giving the 9-1-1 star's Instagram is that no one—we repeat: no one—loves and celebrates the season more than her. She is basic and proud. She is pumpkin spice and everything nice. She is a real-life Hallmark Channel Fall Harvest heroine come to life. (Side-bar: GET ON THAT CASTING, HALLMARK!) And that is not shade, it's a compliment of the highest order and a deep appreciation for her commitment to fall and Halloween.
Her first child's name? Autumn, born in November 2013 ("She happened to come early and was born in autumn!" JHL explained on The Talk). Husband Brian Hallisay's birthday? Halloween. Her go-to perfume? Vanilla extract. The kind you bake with specifically. The number of Fall and Halloween-themed Instagram posts on her account this year (so far)? 35.
Hewitt's love of the season even made its way into her recent profile in Elle.
"If Hewitt appears to be plotting anything today, though, it's how she plans to celebrate fall, her favorite season, with her family. 'Feel this,' she says, showing me a skeleton-patterned sweats set she picked up for Atticus on the way over. He'll wear them on Halloween, which is also his dad's birthday. For Autumn, she's bought a shiny, pastel mermaid costume and a jewelry box—her first—with unicorn-shaped mood rings already tucked inside."
But really, it's JLH's Instagram feed that truly highlights her love for the season. Let us all bow down to the Halloween queen...
Hewitt's first fall-related post of the year came in August, with a pumpkin patch throwback.
By early September, she had already started decorating for the first day of fall. Also? She came up with the clever hashtag: #Fallidays.
Getting in the fall spirit with my Fallidays window! #pumpkineverything #fallidays #falllover #holidayjunkie
Her first fall-related meme of the season and no, she's not sorry.
This is me. #notsorry #falliday #falllover
By September 15, just one week away from the autumnal equinox, she was getting restless. Sorry, summer, but we know what you did.
With two days left, LJH set the table.
Just got these beauties for my table. Two days till Fall. Can you tell I’m excited? #fallidays #falllover #holidayjunkie
By October 1, it was officially ON.
She had a lot of vibes when her favorite time of year finally came around. In fact, she had ALL the vibes.
Sunday vibes. #fallidays #falllover
Wednesday vibes. #pumpkinspice #falllover #fallidays
Along with vibes, she has some major moods. ALL the moods!
All my moods in October so far. #gratitudeistheattitude #holidayjunkie
And she is NOT sorry for sharing any and all-pumpkin and/or seasonal memes.
This is what I truly needed this morning. Still laughing. #pumpkinhumor #pumpkinspice #fallidays #falllover #holidayjunkie
Pumpkins just make me so happy! It’s Friday!!!!! #weekendvibes #workhardandgetdoneearly #falllover #holidayjunkie
This made me laugh! Had to post it. Sorry not sorry. #🎃🎃🎃#holidayjunkie
I truly can’t stop cracking up at these things! #fall #fallidays #holidayjunkie
I might have a pumpkin problem. But I don’t care. #pumpkinlover #holidayjunkie 🎃🍁🍂
Some friendly ghosts from the Ghost Whisperer! #friyay #weekendvibes #tgif
And you guys, she loves pumpkins. Like, REALLY loves pumpkins.
How could anyone not love pumpkins?! They are the best! #fallidays #holidayjunkie #pumpkinsupporter
Happy Sunday Everyone! Let’s all focus on love and kindness today. #gratitudeistheattitude #sendoutlove
My friend who came home with me yesterday! It was so fun making great memories with my family. #holidayjunkie
This is my new house. Need to figure out furniture and a front door. #pumpkinhouse #holidayjunkie #falllover
I love sharing great and crafty ideas when they come to me. I wanted to come up with something easy, with no mess that would allow my kids to be creative when it’s time to decorate some pumpkins next month. We did a trial this morning and here they are. We had the best time! I highly recommend it. I got the washi tape from paper source and amazon. Give a try! #holidayjunkie #toddlermom #momlifeisthebestlife
When your daughter says please make me a unicorn pumpkin. You do your best. #momlifeisthebestlife #holidayjunkie #craftylover
Her fall scent is Cozy Vanilla Spice, by the way. And NGL, we'd light it up at our house.
What is your fall scent? #fallidays #falllover #issummeroveryet
A goddess living amongst mere mortals, even her tequila is themed.
Okay even though it’s early... it’s Friyay! I have to tell you guys about this new tequila I found. It’s called mandala. Each bottle is a piece of art and it is truly some of the best tequila I have ever had. Thank you @tequilamandala for this amazing bottle and for my new Friday night treat! #justalittlesip #tequilalover #mandala. Hey guys this where you can purchase Mandala! www.shopsk.com
Thank you @tequilamandala! This was so exciting to open and even more fun to taste! It’s truly the best Tequila I have ever had!
Namaste.
Going into this Halloween season very zen. #gratitudeistheattitude #holidayjunkie
AS for her actual Halloween plans, Hewitt hosted a Halloween party/40th birthday celebration for her husband, where she appeared to be dressed up as The Addams Family's Morticia Adams and said it was "going great," per a "fridge light confession" moment.
On Wednesday, the Halloween hangover was real.
You have 364 days to get on JLH's level. Let the countdown begin.
