Kathy Griffin Fires Back After Tomi Lahren Mocks Her on Halloween

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 11:33 AM
Kathy Griffin has some things to say about Tomi Lahren's Halloween costume.
On Wednesday, the Fox News commentator took to social media to share her Halloween costume, which mocked the comedian's controversial Donald Trump beheading video and photo shoot from 2017. "He ruined me. Sometimes I do things and you may wonder, Kathy, where is your head at? Well folks, I'm taking matters into my own hands," Lahren captioned her Instagram post. "Yes, some may say I am looking more and more like Ronald McDonald by the day and you're not wrong. BUT I will stand here with my head held high! Happy Halloween from all of us infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome! MAGA! #TeamTomi #happyhalloween #KathyGriffin #PrayersforRonald #tagKathy."
She also shared the photo on Twitter, writing, "Trump Derangement Syndrome. Happy Halloween @kathygriffin."
After seeing Lahren's photo, Griffin took to Twitter to reply, "Gosh you are just so original @TomiLahren! I thought images like this one incite violence! At least that's what you and your colleagues at @FoxNews have told me for the past year and a half. I'm busy on tour right now or I'd dress up as you: a dumb, racist, and talentless hack."
In response to Griffin's tweet, Lahren replied, "You're right Kathy, if I was trying to impersonate you I should have worn the clown mask instead. That's my bad! Happy Halloween! Xoxo."
Shortly after posting the video in 2017, Griffin apologized, saying, "I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong."
Kathy Griffin Speaks Out One Year After Donald Trump Photo Controversy: He "Didn't Win in the Long Run"
B) I am in a position of tremendous privilege. I have access to resources that allowed me to deal with this in a way others who aren't as privileged couldn't have. And that's exactly why I'm speaking out, I don't want this to happen to someone who doesn't have my resources.— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 31, 2018
A year later, Griffin took to social media to reflect on the controversy in a series of tweets.
"I am in a position of tremendous privilege. I have access to resources that allowed me to deal with this in a way others who aren't as privileged couldn't have," Griffin wrote in part. "And that's exactly why I'm speaking out, I don't want this to happen to someone who doesn't have my resources."
