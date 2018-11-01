Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters Strut Their Stuff as Victoria Secret Angels

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 11:22 AM
It's another epic Kardashian-Jenner Halloween!
The sisters are known for their elaborate costumes on the holiday and certainly did not disappoint this year. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner showcased several sexy looks for Halloween 2018, including full Victoria's SecretFashion Show Angel ensembles, which they borrowed from the lingerie company.
"Kimberly thank you so much for thinking of the VS angels costume and for getting @VictoriasSecret to loan us everything!" Khloe tweeted. "I was uncomfortable thinking of doing this bc I just had a baby but thank you to ALL of my sisters for being the best support & now we have the best memories!"
In April, Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson, the reality star's first child. Two months prior, Kylie gave birth to her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster, also their first child. Both Khloe and Kylie showcased Mommy & Me Halloween costumes with their little girls.
See photos of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' Halloween 2018 costumes.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
