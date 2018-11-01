This Part of the Game of Thrones Series Finale Made Kit Harington Cry

There were tears when the Game of Thrones cast and crew assembled to begin work on the final season, as is to be expected, but for Kit Harington, the man behind Jon Snow, the cries came more than once.

In a new cover story in Entertainment Weekly, Harington revealed he didn't read the scripts before the table read and then proceeded to cry with the assembled cast and crew at the show's final season table read. The tears came twice that day, once while reading an episode and the second round of sobs came for a very specific reason.

"The second time was the very end," Harington told EW, referring to the last page of the script for episode six. "Every season, you read at the end of the last script ‘End of Season 1,' or ‘End of Season 2.' This read ‘End of Game of Thrones.'"