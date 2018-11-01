This 3-Year-Old Girl Took Michelle Obama's Portrait to New Heights on Halloween

Not all heroes wear capes on Halloween night!

Many Americans may remember Parker Curry as the two-year-old who was photographed staring at Amy Sherald's portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama at the National Portrait Gallery.

After the photo went viral, Parker's mom explained to CNN that her daughter "believes Michelle Obama is a queen and she wants to be a queen as well."

Fast-forward to this Halloween where a now three-year-old Parker decided to showcase her love for the former First Lady in a very creative way.

"Happy #Halloween!" she shared on Twitter with a dress that looked very similar to the one Michelle wore in her portrait. "Can you guess who I am?"