Jersey Shore Stars Send Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Love on His Wedding Day

Perhaps the most touching tribute came from Farley. As fans well know, her relationship with Sorrentino had been rocky in the beginning, but they've since become like siblings.

"I keep trying to come up with a caption for this, but I truly can't put into words how much this guy means to me. From the crazy up and down friendship we once had, to someone I now call my brother," she wrote to him along with a video montage of their photos together over the years. "@mikethesituation, big daddy Sitch, BDS, the inspiration... you are an incredible human. I'm so honored to call you my friend. Your star shines brighter everyday. Can't wait to see you and @lauren_pesce tie the knot."

The sweetest social media message came from none other than the groom, who penned a sweet note to his soon-to-be wife with two big promises.

"Today I marry my best friend , My College Sweetheart, My everything. Together as a team we can accomplish anything," he wrote. "I am so grateful that you are by my side. I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino. Love you with all my heart. Here's to our big day."