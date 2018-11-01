Mindy Kaling Shares the First Photo of Her Daughter Katherine

Mindy Kaling is celebrating her first Halloween as a new mom!

The 39-year-old Wrinkle in Time actress dressed up as a bottle of mustard and put her 10-month-old daughter, Katherine Kaling, in a lion costume. In her Instagram photo—the first she's ever shared of Katherine—she smiled and held her baby, whose back was to the camera.

"Happy Halloween from this bottle of mustard and her little lion," she wrote, adding some emojis. As E! News exclusively reported, Mindy welcomed Katherine in L.A. on Dec. 15, 2017.

In the premiere episode of E!'s Busy Tonight Monday, Mindy shared a story involving her daughter's birth and a text from her Wrinkle in Time co-star, Oprah Winfrey. "I'm not, like, [Gayle King] close with Oprah, but I would say we're friends. I have her phone number," the single mom recalled. "When I was in labor with my baby I got a bunch of texts. And the great thing about when you're in labor is like, 'Oh! I don't have to respond to any of these people!'"