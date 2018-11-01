Why Katie Holmes Is Wearing a Diamond Ring on That Finger

Bling alert!

Katie Holmes was photographed in New Orleans on Wednesday wearing a sparkling diamond ring on that finger, but it's not what you think.

The 39-year-old actress has has been linked romantically to Jamie Foxx for more than four years, although they have never confirmed a relationship. They have sparked engagement rumors a few times amid their not-so-secret romance and did so again with her new bling. But it turns out it's for her role in the new film The Secret Movie.

"Katie's not engaged to anyone besides her fictional movie fiancé, played by Jerry O'Connell," the actress' rep told Page Six on Wednesday.

Foxx was also spotted in New Orleans in recent weeks, as he is filming the Netflix movie Power in the city.