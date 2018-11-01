Neil Young Confirms Marriage to Daryl Hannah After Secret Wedding

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 9:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Neil Young, Daryl Hannah

Karl Larsen/Coleman-Rayner

Neil Young has confirmed that he and Daryl Hannah are indeed married.

Multiple outlets had reported in August that the 72-year-old "Heart of Gold" and "Rockin' in the Free World" singer-songwriter and the 57-year-old Splash and Kill Bill actress had tied the knot amid a four-year relationship. At the time, Hannah hared a cryptic post on Instagram that featured an owl and the caption, "Someone's watching over us.... love & only love."

On Wednesday, Young was anything but cryptic, but he was political when he confirmed marriage by calling Hannah his "wife" on his official website. The actress shared a link to it on her Instagram.

On his site, Young posted a video for his band's song, "Ohio," which he wrote "was written back in 1970 after seeing the cover of a magazine with a young girl kneeling beside her fallen friend" after "the National Guard murdered four students at Ohio's Kent State University for protesting the Vietnam War."

"My wife Daryl and I put this video together for you to reflect on," Young wrote.

Photos

Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

He made his comments less than a week before the November 6 congressional elections.

"Support the students," he wrote. "Support our children. They want protection. Not more guns. Give us common sense gun laws that protect our people, in schools, in places of worship, in the workplace and on the streets. VOTE.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Daryl Hannah , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rihanna, Fenty Beauty

Rihanna Is Unrecognizable and Flies Solo at Rita Ora's Halloween Party

Bella Thorne's Racy Whipped Cream Video Has Everyone Talking

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Took the Cutest Photo of Meghan Markle Cradling Her Baby Bump

Kathy Griffin, Tomi Lahren

Kathy Griffin Fires Back After Tomi Lahren Mocks Her on Halloween

Kylie Jenner Shares Pregnant Halloween 2017 Look

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Halloween, Victoria's Sectret Models

Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters Strut Their Stuff as Victoria Secret Angels

Game of Thrones, Jon Snow, Kit Harington

This Part of the Game of Thrones Series Finale Made Kit Harington Cry

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.