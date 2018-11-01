John Stamos' Baby Boy Makes His Late-Night Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Have mercy!

John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh's 6-month-old son Billy made his late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and what can we say? The kid's a star.

The 55-year-old Fuller House actor was interviewed on the show's Halloween episode, where he and Kimmel dressed up in '70s costumes. McHugh then appeared onstage holding Billy, with the two dressed up like Robin Williams' character Mork from the '70s comedy series Mork & Mindy, and Mindy.

"Just isn't he just the most beautiful baby?" Stamos asked, kissing the child. "I'm so in love."

"Oh my God, I'm gonna keep this kid away from my daughter, that's for sure," Kimmel said, referring to his and wife Molly McNearney's daughter Jane, 4.

This is the cutest baby I've ever seen," Kimmel continued. "You gotta make more of these."