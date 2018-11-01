Travis Scott and More Stars Celebrate Mac Miller's Life at Tribute Concert

It's been nearly two months since Mac Miller's tragic death. On Wednesday, the late rapper's family, fans and fellow stars gathered at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles to honor him with a celebration of life concert.

The tribute concert kicked off with a video montage featuring home videos of Miller from his childhood and career. One of his close friends, Dylan Reynolds, then took the stage to perform "Come Back to Earth"—one of Miller's originals.

However, he wasn't the only one to perform. Travis Scott, John Mayer, SZA, Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, Action Bronson, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, ScHoolboy Q, J.I.D, Anderson .PAAK, Thundercat, and more stars performed—with many of them playing one of Miller's many hits.

Even stars that couldn't be there, paid their respects. At one point, a video played in which Pharrell Williams, Donald Glover, Pusha T, G-Eazy, Tyler the Creator, and more stars spoke about how Miller influenced them during his lifetime.