These Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Musical Guests Will Have All the Hits Covered

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 7:12 AM

Shawn Mendes, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

These Victoria's Secret Fashion Show musical guests are going to rock the runway. 

Just days away from the annual catwalk extravaganza, Victoria's Secret has officially announced the slate of performers scheduled to serenade the the lingerie-clad Angels and fans watching from around the world. Spoiler alert: we're all going to be singing along the entire show. 

Drum roll please!

Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and The Struts are all going to take the stage catwalk come Dec. 2. Needless to say, it's going to a be a show packed with serious hits!

"Brb working on my strut," Ballerini teased fans on social media. "Can't wait to play at the #VSfashionshow Dec 2."

Photos

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Musical Acts Through the Years

Halsey, iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards

Jess Baumung/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It seems Victoria's Secret is doing things a bit differently this year as former shows have included a few less performers. Hey, the more the merrier!

The groups follows in the footsteps of the 2017 musical guests, Harry Styles, Miguel, Li Yundi, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jane Zhang

The show, which has taken place in major cities like Shanghai, Paris and London, will return to the Big Apple this year. New York City will always be a special place for Victoria's Secret as the inaugural show kicked off from inside the Plaza Hotel in August 1995. 

Back then, there was no musical guest, but as the years have passed, stars like Justin Timberlake, Katy PerryRihannaTaylor Swift and Lady Gagahave all graced the Victoria's Secret catwalk. 

And soon, seven more acts will join the Victoria's Secret musical ranks. Break a leg, not a wing!

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on Dec. 2 at 10/9c on ABC. 

