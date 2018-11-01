Kim Kardashian Calls Friends "Retarded" for Not Recognizing Her Pamela Anderson Halloween Costume

Kim Kardashian made headlines this Halloween—and it wasn't just for her costume.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended her sister Kendall Jenner's spooktacular bash on Wednesday with BFF Jonathan Cheba. The besties dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee; however, guests had a hard time identifying the duo.

"Nobody knew who we were," a frustrated Kim said via an Instagram Stories video, later adding that all of the attendees were "too f--king young" to figure it out and that it was "so sad."

While sister Kylie Jenner caught onto the costume right away, many of the guests continued to struggle with placing the KKW Beauty head.

"Nobody knows who I am," Kim told her fellow guest and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd. "Yeah! Retarded."

Needless to say, followers immediately picked up on her use of the word. Kim has yet to address her offensive comment on social media.