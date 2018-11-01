Seth Meyers' Wife Recreates Their Son's Dramatic Birth on Halloween

Seth, whose voice sometimes cracked due to having a cold, also shared a photo of Ashe's other costume. "In the run up to Halloween, we kept saying to our son Ashe, 'Ashe, what do you want to be for Halloween?'" he recalled. "As parents, we wanted him to choose. But it didn't seem that it was quite sinking in that he had the power of that choice. Because we would say, 'Ashe, what do you want to be for Halloween?' And he would go, 'What? What Ashe gonna be?' He would just say it like that. So, ultimately, it got too close, and we said, 'All right. We'll just choose for him. Obviously, he doesn't care one way or the other.' So, we decided to get him a pizza costume. We got the pizza costume two days ago and we were so excited to show it to him. We go, 'Ashe, do you want to know what you're going to be for Halloween?' And he says—I swear to God, we'd asked him a 100 times—he said, 'Ashe wanna be lion! Rawr! With a tail!'"

Shaking his head in disbelief, Seth asked, "What?"

So while Axel went trick-or-treating as cotton candy, Ashe had a unique look. "If you see him, he's a lion disguised as a piece of pizza," he joked. "We told him to be a lion in a pizza costume."

