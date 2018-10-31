Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Just Crushed the Rest of the Halloween Competition

Justin Timberlake/Instagram
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Bielhave outdone themselves yet again for Halloween.
The parents took their 3-year-old son, Silas Timberlake, trick-or-treating and the family dressed to the nines in costumes from The Lego Batman Movie. "They got candy? LEGO!" Timberlake captioned a picture of the happy family. Silas wore a Lego Batman costume while Biel dressed up as Harley Quinn and Timberlake as Robin. Silas was wearing his best suit & bat tie.
A moment on Timberlake's Instagram story showed him walking down the street in New York with his wife by his side for a "date night." In another video, the singer and Silas strolled with a purpose in their Lego attire. "Out here fighting crime in these streets," he wrote.
Last year, the trio's get-ups looked out of this world. The family got decked out in Toy Story costumes with Timberlake as Buzz Lightyear, Biel as Jessie and baby Silas as Woody.
In 2016, the three of them dressed up as characters from another animated movie, Trolls. The movie was appropriately released just a few days after Halloween and even starred the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer. He posted a photo of the three of them marching on the sidewalk towards their trick-or-treat destinations. "When you make your whole family dress up as the characters from the movie you're in but your wife secretly loves it and your son won't keep his troll wig on," Timberlake wrote.
The Sinner star uploaded a family photo of the three of them in their Trolls costume and got a tad punny. "Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." she wrote.
Take a look at the gallery below for some other great celebrity costumes.
Joey Fatone and Izabel Araujo
The N Sync star was one spooktacular scary twin.
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan
The American Idol judges adorably dressed up as a panda, sloth and eagle.
Rebel Wilson
The actress got lots of laughs as she came out on Ellen as the volleyball from the movie Castaway. When Ellen asked her why she chose this costume, she said she loves the movie.
Kylie Jenner
The Kylie Cosmetics founder nailed it as a Barbie doll.
Lara Spencer
Reporting for duty as Captain Merril Stubing, the host was unrecognizable.
Robin Roberts
With some sequins, The Good Morning America host pulled off the look of Dominique Deveraux from The Dynasty.
Ellen DeGeneres
The comedian didn't dissapoint as Kelllly D., a fictional Bachelor contestant.
Gabrielle Union
The actress went all for it as Gwen Stefani and posted a video of herself singing No Doubt's "Just a Girl". Stefani liked it so much she reposted it to her Instagram and wrote, "obviously this made me soooooo happy!! Gx"
Rita Ora
With the hair and tattoos, Rita Ora morphed herself into Post Malone.
Sara Sampaio
The Victoria's Secret Angel got a hold of a good make-up session to turn herself into a scary werewolf.
Hoda Kotb
The Today host was unrecognizable and brilliantly hidden as Elton John.
The TODAY Show Cast
The team dressed up as characters from the '80s. Al Roker, in the center, aced dressing up as Dr. Brown from Back to the Future.
John Legend and Luna Legend
Hearts across America melted when they saw the EGOT winner dressed up as Prince Charming while doting princess Luna.
Lisa Rinna
The Beverly Hills Housewife cleverly dressed up as her friend and co-star Erika Jayne.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
The couple need each other for this costume. Together, they're "Taco Bell(e)". Ha!
Kyle Richards
The Housewife looked chic as a Playboy bunny.
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Charlotte Prinze
The father and daughter dressed up the Joker and Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad.
Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa
The co-hosts had everyone cracking up with their multiple costumes like this one inspired by I Dream of Jeannie.
Khloe and True
The mother and daughter duo matched in unicorn onesies for True's first Halloween.
Kendall Jenner
She got the Austin Powers: The International Man of Mystery role down pat and even did a little dance to the theme song, which she posted on her Instagram.
Zoe Kavitz
The star got creative this year.
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
The famous mom and daughter got into the spirit early as skeletons.
Paris Hilton
The Simple Life star kept it cute as a bunny.
Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden
The couple went made it clear they were Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock in this hilarious appearance.
Joe Jonas and Sophia Turner
He played his fiancé's character Sansa from Game of Thrones while she walked out as a plain-old elephant.
Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor
The accessories really helped the couple pull of their looks as fashion icons Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour.
Molly Sims and Scott Stuber
She went with a Día de los Muertos-inspired look while he donned a baseball player costume.
Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and George Clooney
As the hosts of their annual Casamigos Halloween party, they had to impress the crowd.
Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews
The family put some serious thought into their costumes.