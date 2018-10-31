Gasp! Sarah Jessica Parker Claims She's Only Seen Hocus Pocus Once

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 4:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Sarah Jessica Parker cast a spell on us when she revealed she has only seen Hocus Pocus once since it's release in 1993.

The spell she placed on us was a heap of confusion and a dash of bewilderment since the movie is a total cult classic. According to SJP, who played one of the Sanderson witches, she barely even remembers the plot line to the film. She confessed to E! News, "I have very specific memories of the making of the movie, but not as much the story of the movie. I just don't recall the plot."

Her daughters themselves may have a better recollection of the film because they've seen it "a couple of times." 

As a refresher for both the Sex and the City star and those unaware of the popular film, the spooky Sanderson witches are accidentally freed by a new resident of Salem, Mass. leading to a night of tricks and treats for young Max and Dani. Exactly 25 years later, the movie has become a Halloween must. 

Read

Bette Midler Joins Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Special With Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Dove Cameron and More

Hocus Pocus, Sanderson Sisters

Disney

This October, many of the cast members reunited at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for the 25th anniversary of the film. Vanessa Hudgensand Jordan Fisher hosted the spooky event, which included a costume contest and a myriad of activities.

And the bullies from the film decided to reenact their infamous scene for E! News. Check out their hilarious video here!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sarah Jessica Parker , Halloween , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Oscar statue, Academy Awards

Lily Collins Discusses Female Empowerment in Film at AMPAS' Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Lunch

Brie Bella, Total Divas 807

Did Nikki Bella and Rusev Cross a Line by Throwing Brie Bella's Daughter a Surprise Birthday Bash?

Celebs Who Slayed as Other Stars for Halloween 2018

3 Things We Learned From Jennifer Lopez's "InStyle" Interview

Nicki Minaj Feuds With Shoe Designer Steve Madden

Whitey Bulger Murdered Behind Bars: What We Know So Far

Halloween 2018 Costume Contest: Heidi Klum, NPH & More!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.